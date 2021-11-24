20th annual ‘Gathering of Hope’ feast for the homeless community feeds less fortunate in Northeast Gainesville
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An annual feast for the homeless is being held in Northeast Gainesville.
The 20th annual feast begins at 3 p.m. at 221 NE 39th Ave.
There is food, entertainment, and a special testimony.
Anyone in the homeless community is encouraged to come.
