20th annual ‘Gathering of Hope’ feast for the homeless community feeds less fortunate in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An annual feast for the homeless is being held in Northeast Gainesville.

The 20th annual feast begins at 3 p.m. at 221 NE 39th Ave.

There is food, entertainment, and a special testimony.

Anyone in the homeless community is encouraged to come.

