Advertisement

20th annual ‘Gathering of Hope’ feast for the homeless community feeds less fortunate in Northeast Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An annual feast for the homeless is being held in Northeast Gainesville. 

The 20th annual feast begins at 3 p.m. at 221 NE 39th Ave.

 There is food, entertainment, and a special testimony.

 Anyone in the homeless community is encouraged to come.

TRENDING STORY: Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Last Monday, deputies spotted a car belonging to her leading to a car chase deputies used stop...
Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, stocks, or abandoned safe deposit boxes.
State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
‘It hurts. I feel it every time I’m at the pump’: Residents react to Governor DeSantis’ $1B gas...
‘It hurts. I feel it every time I’m at the pump’: Residents react to Governor DeSantis’ $1B gas tax relief proposal

Latest News

Wildlife Wednesday
Wildlife Wednesday: Aquatic amphibians
West End
Workshop scheduled to discuss new plans for the West End Golf Course
Toy drive
Thomas Group Real Estate Service hosts toy drive supporting Miracle on Main Street
Pizza fundraiser
A pizza restaurant is hosting a fundraiser for a family after losing their daughter in a crash