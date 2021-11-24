Columbia County commissioners voted unaimously to create a joint wastewater authority

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - After many years of planning, Columbia County took a big step in creating a wastewater utility in the town of Fort White.

Commissioners voted unanimously to create a joint wastewater authority.

Commission Chair Rocky Ford said Fort White last week received a $5 million grant to help provide the service.

Fort White town council members will review the final proposal at their next meeting.

Commissioners also unanimously approved new commission district maps.

