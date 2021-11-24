Find your perfect Christmas tree and learn how to care for it

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Christmas tree lots pop up across North Central Florida, TV20′s Amber Pellicone sits down with Sam Parker from Parker and Son Tree’s to discuss way to keep your tree fresh.

Parker’s lot is located at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville where all proceeds go towards the students.

RELATED STORY: Toys for Tots Drive-Thru event to bring joy to children this holiday season

For more information on Christmas tree care CLICK HERE

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.