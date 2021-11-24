Advertisement

Find your perfect Christmas tree and learn how to care for it

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Christmas tree lots pop up across North Central Florida, TV20′s Amber Pellicone sits down with Sam Parker from Parker and Son Tree’s to discuss way to keep your tree fresh.

Parker’s lot is located at Littlewood Elementary School in Gainesville where all proceeds go towards the students.

RELATED STORY: Toys for Tots Drive-Thru event to bring joy to children this holiday season

For more information on Christmas tree care CLICK HERE

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Last Monday, deputies spotted a car belonging to her leading to a car chase deputies used stop...
Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
UPDATE: Arrest made for drug deal-related shooting
UPDATE: Arrest made for drug deal-related shooting
Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, stocks, or abandoned safe deposit boxes.
State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property

Latest News

Toys for Tots Drive-Thru event to bring joy to children this holiday season
Toys for Tots Drive-Thru event to bring joy to children this holiday season
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Wildlife Wednesday
Wildlife Wednesday: Aquatic amphibians
West End
Workshop scheduled to discuss new plans for the West End Golf Course