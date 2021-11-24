Advertisement

Forest High School JROTC students host Thanksgiving drive

The JROTC wing commander says they got more donations than expected.
The JROTC wing commander says they got more donations than expected.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The JROTC cadets at Forest High School in Marion County held a Thanksgiving drive.

Individual classes each collected canned goods for the cadets for the second year in a row.

 The JROTC wing commander says they got more donations than expected.

 In fact, the JROTC program has fewer students than last year.

 If you want to hear from the cadets themselves, click HERE.

