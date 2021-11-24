Forest High School JROTC students host Thanksgiving drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The JROTC cadets at Forest High School in Marion County held a Thanksgiving drive.

Individual classes each collected canned goods for the cadets for the second year in a row.

The JROTC wing commander says they got more donations than expected.

In fact, the JROTC program has fewer students than last year.

If you want to hear from the cadets themselves, click HERE.

RELATED STORY: Toys for Tots Drive-Thru event to bring joy to children this holiday season

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.