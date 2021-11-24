GHS wins regular season debut of new boys basketball coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Hurricanes boys basketball team overcame a tough opening few minutes and otherwise rolled to a 72-37 win over St. Francis to open the regular season on Tuesday night. The Wolves started the game by scoring the first seven points, but the Canes quickly recovered with a 20-1 stretch and led 44-21 at halftime.

The 2021-22 season signals a change of direction for the Hurricanes. Long-time coach Kelly Beckham retired in the off-season, and Tuesday’s victory is the first for Michael Barnes as varsity head coach. Beckham spent 39 years coaching in Florida, including 13 at GHS, and amassed 798 career wins.

Junior guard Theo Stevens led GHS with 16 points against the Wolves, while sophomore guard Jacob Wright added 12.

Gainesville is next in action Nov. 30 at home versus Santa Fe. St. Francis (0-2) is at Belleview on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.