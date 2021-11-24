Advertisement

GHS wins regular season debut of new boys basketball coach

Hurricanes dominate Wolves, 72-37
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Hurricanes boys basketball team overcame a tough opening few minutes and otherwise rolled to a 72-37 win over St. Francis to open the regular season on Tuesday night. The Wolves started the game by scoring the first seven points, but the Canes quickly recovered with a 20-1 stretch and led 44-21 at halftime.

The 2021-22 season signals a change of direction for the Hurricanes. Long-time coach Kelly Beckham retired in the off-season, and Tuesday’s victory is the first for Michael Barnes as varsity head coach. Beckham spent 39 years coaching in Florida, including 13 at GHS, and amassed 798 career wins.

Junior guard Theo Stevens led GHS with 16 points against the Wolves, while sophomore guard Jacob Wright added 12.

Gainesville is next in action Nov. 30 at home versus Santa Fe. St. Francis (0-2) is at Belleview on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Last Monday, deputies spotted a car belonging to her leading to a car chase deputies used stop...
Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, stocks, or abandoned safe deposit boxes.
State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
‘It hurts. I feel it every time I’m at the pump’: Residents react to Governor DeSantis’ $1B gas...
‘It hurts. I feel it every time I’m at the pump’: Residents react to Governor DeSantis’ $1B gas tax relief proposal

Latest News

Hurricanes start off new era
GHS takes down St. Francis
Florida wins third in a row
UF women run past USC Upstate
Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) and California guard Makale Foreman (10) battle for a...
Gator men’s basketball team rips Cal, 80-60, stays unbeaten
O'Connell Center, Monday
Third quarter run sparks UF women to third straight win