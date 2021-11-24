Advertisement

Hippodrome Theater featuring an adaptation of A Christmas Carol this holiday season

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Take a journey to Christmas past, present and future by visiting The Hippodrome.

A Christmas Carol is live on stage December 2 through December 23 at the Hippodrome Theater in downtown Gainesville.

Public performances will be on Saturdays at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m.

Extra shows will be on Monday December 20 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Tuesday December 21 at 2 p.m., Wednesday December 22 at 7 p.m. and Thursday December 23 at 2 p.m.

For more information about ticket pricing, group sales and subscriptions, visit thehipp.Org or call the box office at (352) 375-447

