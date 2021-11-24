Holiday shopping at locally owned businesses

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the biggest time of the year for holiday shoppers.

If you’re worried about heading out to the big chain stores, there are alternatives. Shop owners in downtown Ocala said they hope to see you at their store.

Today we’re talking deals for the holidays. We stopped by two Ocala local businesses to see what they’re doing for the weekend. #shopsmallbusiness #SmallBusiness #BlackFridayDeals #HolidayReady @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/bcutn2SLNo — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) November 24, 2021

Owner of Serendipity Boutique, Martha Youngblood, has decked the halls of her shop this year.

“We’re looking forward to a great season,” she said.

Youngblood has owned the boutique for 12 years. For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, she said they’ll have different deals and discounts going on.

“We are doing our spin the wheel which is very popular,” she said.

Once customers are ready with their purchase, they can spin the wheel for a variety of discounts, Store Manager Karen Calloway explained.

They’re also giving out grab bags to customers.

Just down the road at Agapanthus, starting Friday and running through Giving Tuesday, they are offering customers a discount on apparel, gift card raffles and door prizes.

“It’s a real honor to have someone come into your business and spend their hard earned money so we just want to let them know that we truly do appreciate it, and I do shop very carefully to make sure our product mix is only seen at Agapanthus,” Owner of Agapanthus, Paula King said.

Back at Serendipity, the most meaningful part of it all is, “It keeps the money in Ocala, and that’s the best part,” Youngblood said.

Supporting our community during a time of giving.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.