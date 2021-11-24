Advertisement

Holiday shopping at locally owned businesses

Experts say there are some ways you can save money this holiday season.
Experts say there are some ways you can save money this holiday season.(WBNG 12 News)
By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the biggest time of the year for holiday shoppers.

If you’re worried about heading out to the big chain stores, there are alternatives. Shop owners in downtown Ocala said they hope to see you at their store.

Owner of Serendipity Boutique, Martha Youngblood, has decked the halls of her shop this year.

“We’re looking forward to a great season,” she said.

Youngblood has owned the boutique for 12 years. For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, she said they’ll have different deals and discounts going on.

“We are doing our spin the wheel which is very popular,” she said.

Once customers are ready with their purchase, they can spin the wheel for a variety of discounts, Store Manager Karen Calloway explained.

They’re also giving out grab bags to customers.

Just down the road at Agapanthus, starting Friday and running through Giving Tuesday, they are offering customers a discount on apparel, gift card raffles and door prizes.

“It’s a real honor to have someone come into your business and spend their hard earned money so we just want to let them know that we truly do appreciate it, and I do shop very carefully to make sure our product mix is only seen at Agapanthus,” Owner of Agapanthus, Paula King said.

Back at Serendipity, the most meaningful part of it all is, “It keeps the money in Ocala, and that’s the best part,” Youngblood said.

Supporting our community during a time of giving.

