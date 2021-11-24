Horse Capital TV highlights the 25th anniversary of the Gypsy Vanner Horse
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 25th-anniversary celebration of the Gypsy Vanner Horse was held at the World Equestrian Center.
See what guests experienced over the weekend in this week’s Horse Capital TV.
