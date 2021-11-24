Advertisement

Interlachen man to spend life in prison after pleading no contest to a murder from 2018

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Interlachen, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Interlachen will spend life behind bars after pleading no contest to a murder in September 2018. 

37-year-old Alicia Kerce was killed outside a home on Sand Lake Road.

41-year-old Joseph McKee is accused of stabbing Kerce in the back before stealing her vehicle.  He then burnt that vehicle and stole another vehicle in Waldo. 

Kerce was finally caught trying to steal a milk truck in Jacksonville. 

