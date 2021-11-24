Advertisement

Marion County School Board asking for feedback on Pandemic Relief dollars

The money can be used for programs including after-school and summer activities.
The money can be used for programs including after-school and summer activities.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School District is asking for public feedback on how to spend 127 million dollars in federal Pandemic Relief dollars.

The money is meant to help deal with the impact that COVID-19 has had on the learning process for students.

The district is getting input through a survey, which will be open through December third.

If you want to take the survey, go to https://www.marionschools.net/

