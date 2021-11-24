Marion County School Board asking for feedback on Pandemic Relief dollars

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School District is asking for public feedback on how to spend 127 million dollars in federal Pandemic Relief dollars.

The money is meant to help deal with the impact that COVID-19 has had on the learning process for students. It can be used for programs including after-school and summer activities.

The district is getting input through a survey, which will be open through December third.

If you want to take the survey, go to https://www.marionschools.net/

