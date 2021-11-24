Matheson History Museum receives more than $22,000 in relief funding

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Matheson History Museum in Gainesville is getting more than $22,000 in federal pandemic relief funding.

Museum staffers say the grant will go to salaries and utilities.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan.

Funds are distributed through the nonprofit group Florida Humanities.

The Matheson is one of 129 organizations in Florida to get money from the group.

