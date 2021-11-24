Advertisement

OPD donates their holiday bonuses to help families in need

This year, they used the money to buy turkey and side dishes for 50 families.
This year, they used the money to buy turkey and side dishes for 50 families.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department employees donated their thanksgiving bonuses to help dozens of families enjoy the holiday.

Every year, the department gives employees a 30 dollar check to cover their thanksgiving dinner.  This year, they used the money to buy turkey and side dishes for 50 families.  

The department will use the leftover money to buy stocking stuffers for children in the community.

