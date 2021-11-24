OPD donates their holiday bonuses to help families in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department employees donated their thanksgiving bonuses to help dozens of families enjoy the holiday.

Every year, the department gives employees a 30 dollar check to cover their thanksgiving dinner. This year, they used the money to buy turkey and side dishes for 50 families.

The department will use the leftover money to buy stocking stuffers for children in the community.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.