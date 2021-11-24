Advertisement

A pizza restaurant is hosting a fundraiser for a family after losing their daughter in a crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -Papa Luigi’s restaurant in Old Town is hosting a fundraiser for a grieving family

14-year-old Lily Mobsby was killed in a car wreck in Dixie County Friday night.

The pizza restaurant wants to do their part in helping her family

They are selling a 16-inch pizza for $12.

All the proceeds will go towards the family.

Sales will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the restaurant.

TRENDING STORY: World Equestrian Center holds its first ever concert benefitting wounded veterans

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Last Monday, deputies spotted a car belonging to her leading to a car chase deputies used stop...
Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, stocks, or abandoned safe deposit boxes.
State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
‘It hurts. I feel it every time I’m at the pump’: Residents react to Governor DeSantis’ $1B gas...
‘It hurts. I feel it every time I’m at the pump’: Residents react to Governor DeSantis’ $1B gas tax relief proposal

Latest News

Columbia meeting
Columbia County commissioners voted unaimously to create a joint wastewater authority
Horse TV
Horse Capital TV highlights the 25th anniversary of the Gypsy Vanner Horse
32-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 2011 Alachua County murder
32-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 2011 Alachua County murder
32-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 2011 Alachua County murder
32-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for 2011 Alachua County murder