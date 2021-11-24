A pizza restaurant is hosting a fundraiser for a family after losing their daughter in a crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -Papa Luigi’s restaurant in Old Town is hosting a fundraiser for a grieving family

14-year-old Lily Mobsby was killed in a car wreck in Dixie County Friday night.

The pizza restaurant wants to do their part in helping her family

They are selling a 16-inch pizza for $12.

All the proceeds will go towards the family.

Sales will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the restaurant.

TRENDING STORY: World Equestrian Center holds its first ever concert benefitting wounded veterans

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.