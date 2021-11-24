A pizza restaurant is hosting a fundraiser for a family after losing their daughter in a crash
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -Papa Luigi’s restaurant in Old Town is hosting a fundraiser for a grieving family
14-year-old Lily Mobsby was killed in a car wreck in Dixie County Friday night.
The pizza restaurant wants to do their part in helping her family
They are selling a 16-inch pizza for $12.
All the proceeds will go towards the family.
Sales will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the restaurant.
