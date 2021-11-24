Residents near West End Golf Course prepare for neighborhood workshop discussing possible development

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A neighborhood workshop is coming up to talk about a developer’s new set of plans for West End Golf Course in Jonesville.

Some residents in this community have been fighting this change for months.

In August, the developer withdrew an application to build a residential development, after neighbors protested the rezoning.

“I understand they need to make money, a developer, that’s what they do, but still we need green space we don’t have it on this side of I-75,” said Susan Prewitt, a resident near the golf course.

The Alachua County Department of Growth Management said the developer, JB Pro, will be holding the meeting.

“What they will do is provide an overview of what the project is going to be. Specifically getting into things like scope, a number of units if they know that,” said Gerald Brewington, the Senior Planner with the department of growth management.

Brewington said the golf course is about 75 acres of undeveloped property.

He said ultimately the board of county commissioners will choose what happens with the property.

“It’s not just going to sit there. It’s going to be something at some point, and the question that the board is going to have to consider is what do they want it to be?”

The invitation to the meeting states that approximately 38 of the 75 acres will be designated for possible development.

Prewitt said she wants to see all of the land used for recreation.

“I don’t want to settle for less. I got in this to go the whole route, so if we lose, we put up a fight, that’s all I can say,” said Prewitt.

The neighborhood workshop is on December 9th at 6 pm. It will be held at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church on Newberry Rd.

