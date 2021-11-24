Thomas Group Real Estate Service hosts toy drive supporting Miracle on Main Street

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Thomas Group Real Estate Service in Gainesville is hosting a toy drive to support Miracle on Main Street.

This year, they are a drop-off location.

They are collecting unwrapped toys & gifts for children up to the age of 12 years old.

Miracle on Main Street works with local partner agencies to provide for families.

You can drop the toys off at their office anytime Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.