Tip leads Levy County Deputies to a suspect who’s been on the run for the past year
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A community tip lead Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies to arrest a man who has been on the run from the law for the past year.
Deputies say 40-year-old Philip Swanson was facing drug and domestic battery charges from 2020. They got a tip on Tuesday he had been seen on NE 139th Avenue in Williston.
When deputies got to the home, Swanson ran.
After a brief chase, deputies used a taser on him and Swanson was arrested.
