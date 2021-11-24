Tip leads Levy County Deputies to a suspect who’s been on the run for the past year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A community tip lead Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies to arrest a man who has been on the run from the law for the past year.

Deputies say 40-year-old Philip Swanson was facing drug and domestic battery charges from 2020. They got a tip on Tuesday he had been seen on NE 139th Avenue in Williston.

When deputies got to the home, Swanson ran.

After a brief chase, deputies used a taser on him and Swanson was arrested.

