To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Christmas wishes of children across North Central Florida will come true this holiday season. As part of a drive-thru Toys for Tots event, new and unwrapped toys will be collected at North Florida Regional Medical Center.

The drive will take place on December 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will provide gifts for kids in need this holiday season, while also keeping the memory of Lance Corporal Philip Paul Clark alive.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman arrested after she broke into an apartment and changed the locks

North Florida Regional Medical Center’s Communications and Community Engagement Director, Lauren Lettelier, said this drive is the perfect way to give back this holiday season.

“This Black Friday when you’re out shopping, buy a toy or a couple and even encourage your kids to get involved its a wonderful way to teach your kids how to give,” said Lettelier.

In addition to sharing holiday cheer, the first 50 people to donate a toy during the event will receive a free Chick-fil-A gift card.

Toys for Tots Drive-Thru event to bring joy to children this holiday season (WCJB)

RELATED STORY: Gainesville fire chief reviews turkey-cooking safety ahead of Thanksgiving

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.