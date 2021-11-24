Advertisement

Toys for Tots Drive-Thru event to bring joy to children this holiday season

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Christmas wishes of children across North Central Florida will come true this holiday season. As part of a drive-thru Toys for Tots event, new and unwrapped toys will be collected at North Florida Regional Medical Center.

The drive will take place on December 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will provide gifts for kids in need this holiday season, while also keeping the memory of Lance Corporal Philip Paul Clark alive.

North Florida Regional Medical Center’s Communications and Community Engagement Director, Lauren Lettelier, said this drive is the perfect way to give back this holiday season.

“This Black Friday when you’re out shopping, buy a toy or a couple and even encourage your kids to get involved its a wonderful way to teach your kids how to give,” said Lettelier.

In addition to sharing holiday cheer, the first 50 people to donate a toy during the event will receive a free Chick-fil-A gift card.

Toys for Tots Drive-Thru event to bring joy to children this holiday season(WCJB)

