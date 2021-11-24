Two South Florida men face dozens of fraud and forgery charges
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two South Florida men are behind bars in Alachua County on dozens of charges each.
32-year-old Yasiel Gonzalez and 37-year-old Pedro Martinez-Ortiz face charges ranging from fraud and forgery to passing a counterfeit credit card.
State troopers pulled them over near the Publix in Alachua.
They say they found numerous fraudulent credit cards in their vehicle.
Troopers say they used a gas pump card skimmer to steal people’s information and make fake cards.
TRENDING STORY: Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.