Advertisement

Two South Florida men face dozens of fraud and forgery charges

Two South Florida men face charges of card fraud
Two South Florida men face charges of card fraud(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two South Florida men are behind bars in Alachua County on dozens of charges each.

 32-year-old Yasiel Gonzalez and 37-year-old Pedro Martinez-Ortiz face charges ranging from fraud and forgery to passing a counterfeit credit card.

State troopers pulled them over near the Publix in Alachua. 

They say they found numerous fraudulent credit cards in their vehicle.

 Troopers say they used a gas pump card skimmer to steal people’s information and make fake cards.   

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Last Monday, deputies spotted a car belonging to her leading to a car chase deputies used stop...
Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
UPDATE: Arrest made for drug deal-related shooting
UPDATE: Arrest made for drug deal-related shooting
Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, stocks, or abandoned safe deposit boxes.
State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property

Latest News

The JROTC wing commander says they got more donations than expected.
Forest High School JROTC students host Thanksgiving drive
Matheson History Museum
Matheson History Museum receives more than $22,000 in relief funding
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Find your perfect Christmas tree and learn how to care for it
Find your perfect Christmas tree and learn how to care for it