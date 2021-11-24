Workshop scheduled to discuss new plans for the West End Golf Course

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Having failed once before, a developer is back with a new set of plans for the West End Golf Course in Jonesville.

A Gofundme page for the WECARE group says civil engineering company, JB Pro, has called a neighborhood workshop for next month to talk about the latest plans.

In August, the developer withdrew an application to build a residential development after vigorous opposition from neighbors.

The new plans are not yet known, but the workshop is scheduled for December 9.

