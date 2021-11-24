World Equestrian Center holds its first ever concert benefitting wounded veterans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center held its first concert tonight, and it benefits an organization making a difference in wounded veterans’ lives.

All of the proceeds raised go to the Travis Mills Foundation. The organization helps veterans dealing with physical and mental health issues after returning from war.

“I was really excited. I might have been the first ticket purchaser,” said Heather Lynne, who attended the event. “I purchased tickets all over the place not just for myself but to make sure a lot of people came out tonight.”

Country music artist and army veteran Craig Morgan headlined in the show.

He served in the army for 17 years on active and reserve duty.

Travis Mills, the founder of the Travis Mills Foundation, is one of the only surviving quadruple amputees from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“The whole team at the World Equestrian Center... it means the world to me because we’re able to give back to so many families out there that are going through physical injuries due to combat and service, and it’s just amazing that people are coming together to be a part of this,” said Mills.

The money raised helps send families of wounded veterans to the foundation’s retreat in Maine.

Mills said the retreat is meant to help them realize that they don’t have to live life on the sidelines.

“They can still kayak, they can go on the ropes course, they can go ice fishing in the winter and we bring them together and let them know you know what your life’s not over, never give up never quit,” he said.

Mills said tonight’s fundraiser is just another reminder to keep moving forward, no matter what life throws your way.

“Be active in your family, be active in your society, and always, always, press forward in life,” said Mills.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.