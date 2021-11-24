Advertisement

WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Monday, deputies spotted a car belonging to her leading to a car chase deputies used stop...
Marion County Deputies arrest a woman for using her child as a human shield
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Man dies after drug deal-related shooting near Evergreen Cemetery
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
Two Starke women arrested for intent to sell meth
UPDATE: Arrest made for drug deal-related shooting
UPDATE: Arrest made for drug deal-related shooting
Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, stocks, or abandoned safe deposit boxes.
State holding onto more than 30-million-dollars worth of unclaimed property

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated
This undated photo provided by Subway, shows Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway Sandwich...
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
WWE superstar Seth Rollins took a hit outside the ring when he was attacked by a spectator at...
Take a Look at This: WWE superstar attacked at show; deer in school classroom
Find your perfect Christmas tree and learn how to care for it
Find your perfect Christmas tree and learn how to care for it