Boca Raton man charged with two-counts of manslaughter after he drove drunk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Boca Raton man is behind bars in Marion County accused of killing two people in a car crash while drunk.

32-year-old Logan Wier faces two counts of DUI manslaughter and six counts of DUI with bodily injury or property damage.

State troopers say Wier was speeding on US Highway 441 just north of Ocala, that’s when he rear-ended a van with a family from homestead inside.

A 32-year-old and 61-year-old died. A 1-year-old and 26-year-old have serious and critical injuries.

