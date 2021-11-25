Celebrities Soul Food hosting free community Thanksgiving feast

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrities Soul Food in Ocala will be hosting a free community Thanksgiving feast.

It will be from 11 am to 2 pm at the restaurant.

The event is open to the public.

All are invited to attend regardless of need.

