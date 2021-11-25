Celebrities Soul Food hosting free community Thanksgiving feast
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrities Soul Food in Ocala will be hosting a free community Thanksgiving feast.
It will be from 11 am to 2 pm at the restaurant.
The event is open to the public.
All are invited to attend regardless of need.
