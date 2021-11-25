Advertisement

City closures on Thanksgiving Day

City offices in Gainesville will be closed today and tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday.
(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City offices in Gainesville will be closed today and tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Regional Transit System will also have no service today.

Tomorrow the transit will run on a reduced holiday schedule.

The link for the full RTS bus schedule https://go-rts.com/#

