Cold night shelters opening as the temperatures drop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the temperatures remaining cool at night across North Central Florida, the city of Gainesville is opening cold night shelters.

The shelters open starting Friday night and will stay open through the weekend.

Officials open the shelters whenever the temperature falls below 45 degrees.

The shelters are located at Grace Market Place which caters to individual adults, and Saint Francis House which serves families, women, and children.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.