The Florida Gateway College presdient is being honored by a New York college

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North-Central Florida college president is being honored by a New York college.

We’re featuring Florida Gateway College president Dr. Lawrence Barrett in this week’s Columbia County report.

Dr. Barrett was selected as one of four alumni to be inducted to Suny Ulster’s hall of fame.

Barrett is a first-generation college grad.

He says his dad had a 7th-grade education and his mom was a homemaker right out of high school.

Barrett says he wasn’t a very good student in high school but Suny offered him an opportunity to become a success.

“Back then, college didn’t mean as much as it does today. And even though they didn’t mind me going they would support me, I was able to go to college and find some mentors there and really helped me on my path forward. But to say I was going to be college president was never in my mind.”

Barrett graduated Suny Ulster with an associate’s degree in 1984.

He went on to further his education and has been working in higher education for 35 years.

He’s served as FGC president for seven years.

“Every day i wake up I was given that opportunity and that’s why I’ve been in higher education and that’s why I still love my job even though it can be challenging sometimes. To see we can make a difference; we don’t make a difference every single student but we can make that opportunity for them.”

Barrett hopes students find the same inspiration at FGC and other state colleges that he found at Suny Ulster.

He will travel to stone ridge new york for an induction ceremony and to receive an award on December 9th.

His photo and biography will be permanently displayed on a wall at Suny ulster.

