Gainesville man accused of killing his 7-month-old baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville resident is accused of murdering his 7-month-old baby.

26-year-old Keyshawn Bailey was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder and child cruelty.

Police say someone at their home on Southeast 19th Terrace called 9-1-1. The baby had numerous injuries including a fractured skull, serious cuts, and was choking. He went into cardiac arrest as a result of his injuries and was pronounced dead at Shands Pediatric ICU.

Police say bailey changed his story several times and eventually admitted to hitting his son in the face.

They say Bailey was upset because he had to cancel a trip to comic con.

