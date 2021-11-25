Advertisement

Gainesville Morningside Nature Center is holding its annual Cain Boil

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re curious about what farm life was like back in the mid to late 1800′s, Gainesville’s Morningside Nature Center is giving you a glimpse.

The center is holding its annual Cane Boil on Saturday

The event showcases old techniques for making syrup.

You will also learn about old-fashioned farming methods and hear traditional music.

The free event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

