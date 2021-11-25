Gainesville Morningside Nature Center is holding its annual Cain Boil

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you’re curious about what farm life was like back in the mid to late 1800′s, Gainesville’s Morningside Nature Center is giving you a glimpse.

The center is holding its annual Cane Boil on Saturday

The event showcases old techniques for making syrup.

You will also learn about old-fashioned farming methods and hear traditional music.

The free event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

