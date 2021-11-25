Marion County deputies searching for woman who stole money from deceased person’s bank account
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the woman accused of stealing from the account of a dead woman.
The husband noticed $3000 had been withdrawn from his dead wife’s account.
Deputies released security photos of the women accused of making the withdrawal at the bank.
