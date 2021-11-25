Advertisement

MCSO end car-thief chase with help from K-9 unit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are releasing video of a chase involving an accused car thief.

Deputies say they pulled over 41-year-old Miguel Narez, but he drove away onto SW 8th Avenue.

Narez sped down the road until he hit a dead-end and crashed through a gate.

He then hopped out of the car and ran, but a Marion County K-9 unit was caught up with him.

They say Narez was carrying a concealed gun.

