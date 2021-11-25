‘Now she’s our guardian angel’: Old Town pizza shop raises nearly $1.8k for family of 14-year-old killed in car accident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Papa Luigi’s Pizza’s fundraiser raised $1,770 for the family of 14-year-old Lily Mosby killed in a car accident Friday night and her father Robert Mobsby is grateful for the community’s help.

“I just want everybody to meet Lilly,” Robert Mobsby said. “There’s our little country girl.”

The young teen, Lilly Mobsby, is gone from this earth but living in the hearts of many.

“You want a definition of adorable, that’s the one,” Mobsby said while showing pictures of his baby girl.

Lily and her boyfriend Gabriel were on the way to get milkshakes when they got in a car accident on State Road 349.

“I love that boy,” Mobsby said. “And he’s going to be a part of our lives for the rest of my life. I can promise you that.”

After hearing about her death, Papa Luigi’s Pizza held a fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Mobsby family.

“We sold out in about two hours,” Papa Luigi said.

The Old Town community poured out in her honor.

“And now she’s our guardian angel,” Mobsby explained. “I can’t articulate it more than that...I’m so proud of her. I’m proud to be her father but 14 years is never enough but I thank God for every minute of it, every memory.”

They said the community’s love and support has helped them get through the tragic loss of their young daughter Lily and Papa Luigi sold about 65 pizzas in three hours and ultimately raised nearly $1,800. Luigi said a family even sent a $500 check from miles away in Ocala.

“It just broke our hearts and I told my wife, I said honey let’s help them out,” customer Edward Johnson said.

The Dixie County community has brought the Mobsby family food everyday.

“I knew she had friends,” Mobsby said. “I knew she was loved. Her teacher’s loved her. They’re coming out of the woodworks, by the dozens streaming in and out of our house..the community. We’ve had enough food given to us that we’ve been giving it away.”

They opened their pockets, just how Luigi opened his doors.

“I hope y’all learn to pass this stuff on because Lily’s death has brought out love that I could not Imagine. The lives she’s affected is just inconceivable to me. I had no idea. I had no idea.”

Lily will be memorialized on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Cross City.

