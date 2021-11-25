A recovery center is helping people battling addiction through the holidays

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Zero Hour Life Center is a peer-led recovery organization in Ocala helping people recover from substance abuse disorders. This holiday season they want people to know there’s help available.

“During the holidays it’s a tough time for a lot of people. When you’re in addiction a lot of people burn their bridges with their families, so now you have them on a road to recovery a lot of people feel lonely and they want to isolate themselves,” said founder Robert Cooper.

Catherine Ridley is recovering at the center after a battle with addiction and said the winter months can be a tough time for many.

“We need extra support during the holidays to fill those gaps where it should be family. People have lost children, lost lives of people they loved and are facing the holidays without those people can be very triggering towards relapse.”

Last week the CDC announced a record of 100,000 deaths caused by overdoses in the United States compared to a little more than 93,000 last year.

“100,000 people, relapsing, dying it’s sad. It’s really really sad and many of those people didn’t mean to die, but it just takes over every facet of your life,” said Ridley.

Cooper had a message to everyone.

“Let people know if you’re struggling please call us, please reach out and if you’re in your active addiction we will come down there and rescue you and get you out of there, we will pick you up.”

So if you’re battling this disease there are people that want to help.

