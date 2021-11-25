Advertisement

Shootings and lootings scar Thanksgiving holiday week

By CNN
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - A wave of violent robberies are shaking up some major American cities this Thanksgiving holiday week.

Smash-and-grab robbers have been hitting stores across America during nighttime raids, sometimes even striking during the day.

In recent weeks, the brazen thieves have made off with tens of thousands of dollars in expensive merchandise from high-end stores like Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Bloomingdale’s and Apple.

In Los Angeles, a flash mob of robbers assaulted and sprayed a security guard with bear spray before making off with expensive handbags.

“We are seeing similar crimes occur across the Bay Area and across the country,” Chesa Boudin, San Francisco’s district attorney, said.

“What we’ve seen is that the goods are stolen in one place and sold in another place,” Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara County’s district attorney, said. “And so that’s a network that we’re in the process of uncovering and taking down.”

In Oakland, California, police are beefing up their staffing after a security guard working with a local TV news crew was shot during an attempted robbery.

The crew was reporting on a recent robbery at a clothing store when they were attacked.

“As you know, it has been an extremely violent week,” officer Kim Armstead of the Oakland Police Department said. “We are asking if you were in the area, have a business or live nearby to please check your surveillance footage as you may have captured the crime before, during or after it occurred.”

“It’s going to get worse,” Charles Ramsey, former Philadelphia Police Commissioner, said. “We’re entering now to the very heavy shopping season, so you’re going to see some more of this. So, police need to be on guard.”

