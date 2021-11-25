TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Madison Duncan (West Port)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Madison Duncan’s played softball since she was in middle school, but the Wolfpack senior didn’t start hitting the weights until she was a sophomore at West Port High School.

“It all started when I was in Softball and I just wanted to get stronger so I could hit harder and throw harder,” said West Port High School girls weightlifter Madison Duncan. “So, I was like why not try it out.”

Three years after joining the team, Duncan is a team captain and a leader of her peers. She admits seeing her hard work pay off in her reflection kept her interested in the winter sport.

“I just liked looking at myself more in the mirror. I liked what I saw.”

While Duncan isn’t setting any records for her strength, she has won two out of three meets West Port has held this season. She competes in the bench press and clean-and-jerk in the 139 lbs weight class.

Duncan’s 90 pound mark on the bench and clip of 135 in clean-and-jerk helped her belt five home runs last season, along with having the highest batting average in Marion County with a .595.

When it comes to the classroom, Duncan carries her weight there, too. She has a 4.5 weighted g.p.a. thanks to taking honors classes.

She believes education is vital to her future success.

“I know if I don’t have the academics I need, I won’t go where I want to go. So I know I need those grades in school to achieve those goals.”

Earlier this year, Duncan signed a softball scholarship with St. Johns River State College.

Darrell Collins, the Head Coach of West Port’s weightlifting program admires the way Duncan approaches all aspects of her life.

“She goes in everyday trying to get better,” said Collins. “She attacks the weight. Mentally, She always wants to play the game with the competition. Oh, I can do this. She can do that, so let’s see how much I can do today or do tomorrow.”

Not only is Duncan a top-notch student and athlete, but she’s also a talented artist.

She has a real passion for making ceramics.

“In pottery, I can make things with my hands because I don’t like drawing. So I like making 3-D figures so I can paint them how I want them to be painted.”

Duncan plans to pursue a career in the medical field after graduating college.

