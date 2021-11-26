Advertisement

Basketball fan learns he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise

By WESH Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - A basketball fan got quite a surprise during an Orlando Magic game.

The moment happened when James and Taylor Baily popped up on the big screen during the kiss-cam.

“When I looked up and saw the writing at the bottom, that’s just when my jaw dropped and it was just such a whirlwind of emotions at that point,” James Baily said.

Taylor Baily said she learned she was pregnant only a few days before the game and wanted to do something big to tell James Baily.

“My husband has always dreamed of me telling him in a really cool way, so I thought it would be neat to get on the kiss cam,” she said.

Taylor Baily planned the whole thing in secret and brought her parents along for the surprise as well.

“Shortly after it happened, the messages started pouring in. We saw you on Sports Center. We saw you on this, we saw you on that,” James Baily said.

The couple now has a memory that will last a lifetime and something to be even more grateful for this Thanksgiving.

“We haven’t even eaten turkey yet and it’s already the best Thanksgiving ever,” James Baily said.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bailey was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder and child cruelty.
Gainesville man accused of killing his 7-month-old baby
Marion County deputies searching for woman who stole money from deceased person’s bank account
Marion County deputies searching for woman who stole money from deceased person’s bank account
A Boca Raton man is behind bars in Marion County accused of killing two people in a car crash...
Boca Raton man charged with two-counts of manslaughter after he drove drunk
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
‘Now she’s our guardian angel’: Old Town pizza shop raises nearly $1.8k for family of...
‘Now she’s our guardian angel’: Old Town pizza shop raises nearly $1.8k for family of 14-year-old killed in car accident

Latest News

An Orlando Magic fan learned he is going to be a dad during a kiss-cam surprise.
Orlando Magic fan learns he is going to be a dad during kiss-cam surprise
The Kindred Spirits Sanctuary is a non-profit organization that rescues and takes care of farm...
Vegans in Marion County celebrated Thanksgiving in a non-traditional way
Ozzie took 1st place in the top detection dog competition at the 2021 South Georgia K-9...
A North Central Florida K-9 wins first place in regional deputy competition
The driver entered the right lane striking a semi,  the car was knocked back into the left lane...
Three vehicles involved in fatal crash on I-75 halts Thanksgiving traffic