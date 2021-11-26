The Branford United Methodist Church is hosting a White Friday sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The Branford United Methodist Church will host a White Friday rummage sale.

The sale will be from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the church.

There will be clothing, household items, gifts, toys, and furniture.

Clothes are $1 per bag and furniture is $20 each.

Sales will benefit Branford Christian services’ food distribution efforts.

