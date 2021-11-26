The Branford United Methodist Church is hosting a White Friday sale
Published: Nov. 26, 2021
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The Branford United Methodist Church will host a White Friday rummage sale.
The sale will be from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the church.
There will be clothing, household items, gifts, toys, and furniture.
Clothes are $1 per bag and furniture is $20 each.
Sales will benefit Branford Christian services’ food distribution efforts.
