Gainesville religious organization feeds less fortunate for Thanksgiving

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The giving spirit is alive in Gainesville as more than 40 people celebrated their thanksgiving by feeding the less fortunate at Gainesville City Hall.

“I love them,” attendee Scotty Oats said. “They help me out a lot.”

The volunteers joined Servants of Christ’s Kindness or S.O.C.K. Ministry to give away full course meals to the homeless and less fortunate for Thanksgiving.

“When you don’t have a phone number or an address, it’s tough and it just spirals from there,” founder Pastor Jasper Roe said. “So, the thing that we do is try to give them some hope.”

With every slice of ham and side dish, they did just that.

“We’ve been doing this for eight years and it’s amazing, it’s amazing,” Roe said.

Pastor Roe tries to have a personal connection with everyone he helps.

“Cause I’ve been right here with you and I’ve been homeless,” Roe told the crowd. “To be told to eat until you’re full, is a blessing.”

The ministry does a similar giveaway on Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

“We have prayer time with them and this is just something that we are their family and sometimes this is all they got,” Roe said. “So, they look forward to it and they eat good.”

Scotty Oats has been coming for two years.

“And then they made me start looking for more job opportunities,” Oats said.

Now, Oats is living under a loving roof and working at grace marketplace, helping others.

“I love it,” Oats said.

Not only did they have free Thanksgiving meals but they also gave away clothes, shoes, blankets to keep those in need warm this holiday season.

“Show an act of kindness to people,” Roe said. “Don’t turn and look away kindly, stop and ask how they’re doing.”

Oats hopes more people in need will start coming out.

“The pastor Jasper and everyone, they help out and everyone that’s here they’re awesome,” Oats said. “I think a lot of people should join and start coming every week.”

A giveaway that filled the stomachs and hearts of many.

