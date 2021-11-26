“Green Friday” brings newly planted trees to Lacrosse

LACROSSE, Fla. (WCJB) -Newly planted trees line State Road 121 in Lacrosse where volunteers are giving back with a green thumb.

“Really has been rewarding for me as well as the volunteers,” said Alachua County Arborist, Lacy Holtzworth.

She leads the county’s tree planting work plan which is meant to bring different kinds of trees to communities that need them. It’s why Lacrosse city officials asked her to add some foliage to one of their main roads.

“Ornamental flowering tree that’s what the community wanted” added Holtzworth. “These only get 15 feet tall. They have beautiful pink flowers which you don’t see so many of now because it’s the wrong time. It’s called, good question, it’s called Rhaphiolepis Montic and Majestic Beauty is the variety.”

The Green Friday tree planting event brought about seven volunteers ready to learn how to plant trees and how to maintain them.

“It’s a great duty, you know what I mean?” said University of Florida student, Michael Hill.

Volunteers from the UF were able to get ten trees in the ground along State Road 121. The project is meant to slow down traffic, beautify the area and leave an impact for generations to come.

“Cooperation amongst neighbors makes for a better community,” added Hill. “Other than that, Lacy also said it’s a good investment and I think anyone can get behind a good investment,” said UF student, Adi Basu-Dutta. “These trees are going to last and that’s going to be meaningful not just to the people here now but their kids too and maybe their kids kids.”

There have been more than 800 trees planted throughout Alachua County within the last four years and there’s more to come. Find out how you can volunteer here.

