A Green Friday tree planting event will take place in the city of Lacrosse

LACROSSE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Environmental Protection Department will host a Green Friday tree planting event.

This is taking place in the city of Lacrosse at City Hall at 10 a.m.

18 trees will be planted along State Route 121.

The community is encouraged to come out and help enhance the city’s streetscape.

