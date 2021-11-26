Marion County Pets: Slate, Maizey, and Nadia

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Slate.

He is a two-year-old Mixed Breed.

This gorgeous boy loves the outdoors and would be so happy to live with a fellow nature lover.

Put your hiking boots on and come meet Slate!

Next is Maizey.

This four-year-old Mixed Breed would be your biggest fan.

Maizey will happily sit and listen about your day and would like an owner with a calm and routine life.

Last is Nadia!

Nadia is a four-year-old Tortoiseshell cat.

She is a perfect balance between fun and friendship.

Anyone who is looking for a cuddle buddy and a playmate, look no further than Nadia

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is free with a donation of a non-perishable baby care-related or personal hygiene item!

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Cowboy, Ashley, and Pixel

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.