NCFL shoppers take advantage of Black Friday deals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 100 customers lined up outside of Best Buy, waiting for doors to open at 5 a.m. To keep the line moving smoothly, 20 people were let in at a time, but everyone managed to make it in within ten minutes.

While some waited up to 12 hours to secure their spot in line, Erin Harris skipped the line completely by ordering his gaming monitor online before the store opened this morning.

“Six in the morning rolled around I said ‘let me go over there and see if it’s ready.’ I came up here and pulled up 5 minutes ago next thing you know I’m in and out immediately,” said Harris. “I was excited I always wanted to get a gaming monitor but didn’t know when to get one so my girlfriend told me to wait until Black Friday.

BLACK FRIDAY: TV20’s Amber Pellicone gives us a look at the line at Best Buy as the store opens. Posted by WCJB TV20 News on Friday, November 26, 2021

RELATED STORY: “His last moments in life were looking at something so beautiful”: NCFL holiday light display keeps spirits alive

Most were able to get in and out leaving with new electronics and a smile. Meanwhile on the other side of Butler, two shoppers searching for video games left Walmart empty-handed.

“It was kinda normal but crowded. It was crowded more than it usually would be,” said Allen Bleau and William Rembert.

Crowds coming in waves seem to be the trend this Black Friday. The same is true in Celebration Pointe as Kailey Watson, a manager at Palmetto Moon, said they experienced a rush during the first two hours. Shoppers were incentivized to arrive early as they offered the first 25 customers a 25 dollar gift card.

“We did in the first hours what we would do in the whole day, sometimes not even in a whole day so it was a nice rush for us,” said Watson. “It gave me a lot of anxiety but it was good everyone was nice and respectful so it was nice.”

Throughout the holiday shopping rush, the Gainesville Police Department is reminding shoppers to be careful. In a tweet, they urge shoppers to park under or near a light fixture while shopping in a store after the sun sets. They also encourage you to secure packages in the truck of your car or keep them out of sight.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.