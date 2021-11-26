Advertisement

A North Central Florida K-9 wins first place in regional deputy competition

Ozzie took 1st place in the top detection dog competition at the 2021 South Georgia K-9 workshop, winning in just seven seconds!
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida K-9 and his handler won first place in a regional deputy competition.  

K-9 Ozzy and his handler deputy Christopher Dasher with the Alachua County Sheriffs Office took 1st place in the top detection dog competition at the 2021 South Georgia K-9 workshop, winning in just seven seconds! 

They also took home 3rd place in the tactical competition. 

