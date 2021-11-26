Advertisement

Three vehicles involved in fatal crash on I-75 halts Thanksgiving traffic

The driver entered the right lane striking a semi,  the car was knocked back into the left lane...
The driver entered the right lane striking a semi,  the car was knocked back into the left lane and hit an suv.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details on a deadly crash that brought vehicles traveling on I-75 this Thanksgiving to a stop. 

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three vehicles were involved in the wreck. Around 10:40 Thursday morning, a car was headed south on I-75 just past the city of Alachua exit. 

The driver entered the right lane striking a semi,  the car was knocked back into the left lane and hit an suv. 

The suv flipped multiple times, two passengers inside were killed, the other two occupants were injured. 

