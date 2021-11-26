Toys for Tots in Ocala is having a donation extravaganza

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Toys for Tots donation extravaganza in Ocala.

If you donate online or in-person at the official Toys for Tots Ocala location, you will receive your pick of a 2021 toys for tots ornament, coin, or t-shirt.

This will be today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The link to donate is here and go to ways to donate local and select donate online.

Be sure to check out our toys for tots landing page also on our website.

