Vegans in Marion County celebrated Thanksgiving in a non-traditional way

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Kindred Spirits Sanctuary is a non-profit organization that rescues and takes care of farm animals that have been abused, abandoned, neglected, and have special needs.

They held their 5th Thank a Turkey Potluck with a full spread of vegan food. Logan Vindett the executive director explains what else this tradition holds.

“On Thanksgiving, we also create a big meal for our turkeys so they get to eat a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables and they have little tables set up for them and they enjoy the day. So we actually celebrate all the birds but mostly the turkeys today.”

One vegan couple said they volunteer at the sanctuary all the time. This year, they wanted to try a non-traditional way of celebrating Thanksgiving.

“Normally we fix our own vegan thanksgiving, but we figured you know what we’re just coming out of the pandemic and we’re vaccinated so let’s get around people,” said Mike Condon.

Laura Costello traveled almost two hours from Orlando and has a message for all.

“We’re celebrating life, we’re celebrating the abundance and I just want to try and spread the message that what we feed ourselves really does make a difference let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”

Sanctuary staff said they’ll keep fighting to end the abuse and suffering of farm animals and keep this thanksgiving tradition going.

