Advertisement

The driver that was accused of causing the deadly I-75 wreck on Thanksgiving has been arrested

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver accused of causing a deadly wreck on Thanksgiving that killed two people is behind bars.

After the wreck, Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Demiko White for possession of a firearm by a felon and a warrant out of Orange County.

According to the arrest report, Demiko eventually admitted to deputies he drove the vehicle.

Yesterday morning, the car he was driving sideswiped a semi-truck on I-75 near the city of Alachua.

The car then collided with an SUV causing it to flip.

A 13-year-old girl and an 83-year-old woman were killed, and two others were injured.

TRENDING STORY: Boca Raton man charged with two-counts of manslaughter after he drove drunk

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The driver entered the right lane striking a semi,  the car was knocked back into the left lane...
Three vehicles involved in fatal crash on I-75 halts Thanksgiving traffic
Bailey was arrested Tuesday on charges of murder and child cruelty.
Gainesville man accused of killing his 7-month-old baby
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
“His last moments in life were looking at something so beautiful”: NCFL holiday light display...
“His last moments in life were looking at something so beautiful”: NCFL holiday light display keeps spirits alive
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

marion fatal
Two people lost their lives and another is seriously injured following a wreck in Marion County
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The...
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The Ocala Chr
Gainesville religious organization feeds less fortunate for Thanksgiving
Gainesville religious organization feeds less fortunate for Thanksgiving
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The...
‘Everybody loves Christmas lights’: Marion County residents kick off the holidays with The Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular