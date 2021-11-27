The driver that was accused of causing the deadly I-75 wreck on Thanksgiving has been arrested

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The driver accused of causing a deadly wreck on Thanksgiving that killed two people is behind bars.

After the wreck, Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested 23-year-old Demiko White for possession of a firearm by a felon and a warrant out of Orange County.

According to the arrest report, Demiko eventually admitted to deputies he drove the vehicle.

Yesterday morning, the car he was driving sideswiped a semi-truck on I-75 near the city of Alachua.

The car then collided with an SUV causing it to flip.

A 13-year-old girl and an 83-year-old woman were killed, and two others were injured.

