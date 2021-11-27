Gator Insider: It’s FSU Week
Rivalry matchup still looms large amid UF coaching search
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One year after not facing off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida-Florida State football rivalry is back on. But the renewal is being overshadowed by the Gators’ coaching search and the mediocre records of both teams. Steve Russell looks ahead to the matchup in this week’s Gator Insider.
