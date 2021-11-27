Gator volleyball team swept by Kentucky in series opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCJB) -The No. 20 Florida volleyball team will not claim the SEC title after a three-set loss to No. 8 and defending national champion Kentucky on Friday, 25-22, 25-22, 25-20. Florida drops to 14-3 in league play, 20-7 overall, and sits two matches behind the Wildcats with Saturday’s regular season finale left to play.

T’ara Ceasar led Florida with 14 kills while Lauren Forte recorded eight of the team’s 10 blocks. Ultimately, the Wildcats got the job done in three close sets with a .314 attack percentage to Florida’s .248. Alli Stumler led UK with 18 kills.

The two teams face off again on Saturday at 1 p.m. Florida is locked into third place in the SEC standings and will await its NCAA tournament selection on Sunday evening.

