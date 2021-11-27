Gators beat Seminoles to close out season; Florida becomes bowl eligible

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the outset, the traditional, season-ending contest between Florida State and Florida didn’t have as much excitement and drama as it had in years past, due to both teams mediocre play this season, but despite their identical 5-6 records coming in to Saturday, these two familiar foes fought like cats and dogs for bragging rights, and the last chance to become bowl eligible.

Florida had been trending in the wrong direction for more than a month, after losing four of its last five games coming in to this classic showdown. The Gators coaching staff had undergone drastic turnover with the firing of Head Coach Dan Mullen, Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham, and Offensive Line Coach John Hevesy.

With running backs coach, Greg Knox, promoted to interim head coach, Florida fans weren’t sure what to expect from their team.

Meanwhile, Florida State had won their previous two games and seemed to have righted the ship after losing its first four games to start the season.

Emory Jones got the start at quarterback for the Gators, and after receiving the opening kick, engineered a nine play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Kemore Gamble to give Florida a 7-0 lead with 10:54 to play in the first quarter.

That was the only highlight moment of the day for Jones. After that big play, he threw three interceptions - all in the first half. His final pick came with under a minute to play before intermission. The Gators had first and goal from the FSU nine-yard-line and Jones fired a pass over the middle that was picked off by Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in the endzone, which resulted in a touchback.

Jones did play the first series in the second half, before Anthony Richardson took over for the remainder of the game. In total, Jones was 16/24 for 163 yards, one touchdown, and one three interceptions. The three pics are the most Jones has thrown in a game this season. He finishes the regular season with 19 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Richardson made his debut in this game during the Gators opening series in the first quarter, but didn’t return to the field until the second half due to injuring his knee.

In the second half, Richardson went under under center with 13:44 to play in the third quarter and helped Florida score its final 17 points of the game. He helped put Chris Howard in position to kick a 36 yard field goal on the Gators opening possession of the second half. Two possessions later, Richardson hit Justin Shorter in the back of the endzone to give the orange and blue a 10 point lead - their largest of the game to that point.

After Jason Marshall Jr. picked off Florida State’s Jordan Travis to get the ball back, Dameon Pierce rushed on five of the 10 plays for Florida - culminating with a touchdown on Pierce’s final carry. Pierce ran for only 62 yards on 12 carries, but he was mixed in and out of the game with Malik Davis and Nay’Quan Wright. The 17 point lead was the largest of the game for either team and put Florida in the driver seat for good.

The Seminoles did manage to score two more touchdowns to cut the deficit to three, but when the clock hit 0:00 the more than 88,000 fans who came to watch the Gators cheered in excitement as their home team walked off Florida Field with the 24-21 victory.

The win means at 6-6 Florida is eligible to play in a bowl game in December and the Gators now hold a three-game winning streak over FSU.

