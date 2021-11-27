High school football: Buchholz, Chiefland, Hawthorne claim region titles

(WCJB) -The Buchholz Bobcats improved to 12-1 with Friday’s Class 7A-Region 1 title game win over Nease, 37-14. The Bobcats scored on their first possession and never trailed the Panthers en route to the victory.

North Central Florida’s other region champions are Chiefland (1A-Region 3) and Hawthorne (1A-Region 4). All three schools will appear in state semifinal matchups next week.

NCFL Football: Region Championship Games

7A-Region 1: Buchholz def. Nease, 37-14

6A-Region 2: Jones def. Vanguard, 28-26

3A-Region 1: FSU High def. Trinity Catholic, 17-12

1A-Region 3: Chiefland def. Union County, 29-27

1A-Region 4: Hawthorne def. Pahokee, 51-12

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.